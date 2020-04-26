Amber Heard, Scarlett Johansson, Jlo, trio the glamour in Santa Monica

It was held Saturday in Santa Monica, the 35th edition of the Independent’s Spirit Awards. A lot of stars had made the move, a day before the great ceremony of the Oscars.

Before celebrating the feast of the cinema the most anticipated of the year in the city of Angels, many celebrities of the big screen were made Saturday afternoon in Santa Monica for the Independent’s Spirit Awards. The event, which aims to reward the best independent films of the year, was hosted by actress Aubrey Plaza, who became known with the role of April Ludgate in the comedy “Parks and Recreation”, released in 2009.

The brothers Joshua and Ben Safdie have won the best director award for their film “Uncut Gems”. “Booksmart” won the award for best first feature, while”American Factory”, the first film supported by the production company of Barack and Michelle Obama, Obamas Higher Ground, has won the best documentary award.

Huge stars were present for the 35th edition of the Independent’s Spirit Awards. Elisabeth Moss, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez, Amber Heard, Emily Ratajkowski, Ray Liotta, Adam Sandler, Willem Dafoe, or even Jarin Blaschke had made the trip, in this beautiful coastal town rocked by the ocean.