Amber Heard separated Johnny Depp and new romantic, it appears with his new girlfriend ! (PHOTOS)

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber… you released all of the pairs of stars who we miss greatly. But, for the moment, a big info just fall on Amber Heard ! In fact, the actress is again a couple. After a history of turbulent love with Johnny Depp, who has portrayed the role of Mera in Aquaman seems to finally have turned the page. This time, it is in the arms of a woman that the former model has found happiness. In this regard, Amber Heard had explained in an interview for Metro in 2011 : “I was not in label not in one way or another – I have had relationships with men and now a woman. I love who I love, it’s the person that counts”.

The lucky lady ? She is called Bianca Butti, she has 38 years old, and she is the director of photography. Unfortunately, in 2019, she was diagnosed for the second time with breast cancer. In addition, the new girlfriend Amber Heard has not hesitated to discuss his fight on the social networks. But, this does not prevent the two young women to be more happy than ever and face the disease together. There has to see the pictures released by Page Six, where the actress was pictured all smiles in the streets of San Diego, California on the side of her sweetheart. To discover all the photos it is HERE.