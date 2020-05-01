Amber Heard she invented her accusations of violence against Johnny Depp ? His lawyers counter-attacked

In June 2018, Johnny Depp filed a complaint for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard. In other words, the actor totally refutes his accusations of domestic violence and asks for the tidy sum of $ 50 million in damages. For its part, the actress continues to fight back in order to prove his claim. But a recent testimonial unexpected has sown doubts about the honesty of the star ofAquaman. Lately, his girlfriend Laura Divenere gave his support to the star Pirates of the Caribbean. Indeed, in his evidence, unveiled by The Blast, interior decorator, claimed that he had never noticed injuries on the body of the actress and that, in the days following his alleged altercation with her ex-husband. New revelations damning but which have no weight according to the lawyers of Amber Heard.

Eric Georgethe representative ofAmber Heard said in an official statement : “We have presented clear evidence of the many cases of physical abuse by Johnny Depp on Amber Heard. The fact that her interior decorator had not been a witness of these abuses does not prove anything. Unable to refute this evidence, the lawyers of Johnny Depp instead sought to relay stories sensationalized in the tabloids in order to divert attention from the aggression of their client on Ms. Heard. It is clear that this game stinks is the real purpose of their customer in this process, and this will not cease until this libel a fictitious will not be resolved. As a result, we hope that the judge will move as fast as the law allows.” The war therefore continues. In the rest of the news, we know, finally, whether Khloé Kardashian hates Tristan Thompson after his multiple infidelities.