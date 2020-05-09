Amber Heard tells of her ordeal after he attacked Johnny Depp

His attack had been scathing ; the return of the stick, and just as much. Amber Heard, who had accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence in her divorce two years ago, is back on the period that followed the war of the trenches against the Pirates of the Caribbean. In a column published by the Washington Postthe hollywood actress has wanted to tell his experience to echo the movement #MeToo, which denounces the harassment to women. “Two years ago, I became a public figure on the issue of domestic violence and I smelled this opportunity to express the full force of the anger of our culture to respect women… “

Specifically, it said that they have been quickly ostracized by the profession, as if Hollywood had made him pay a heavy price for having mediated in a way so intimate his divorce. “Friends and advisers have told me that I would never be as an actress, that I would be on a black list. I lost a role in a movie to which I was attached. I had just run a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand and the company I was dropped. The questions are even asked to know if I would be able to maintain my role of Mera in the movies Justice League and Aquaman. “

Death threats



It will finally make these two films, but the actress describes a pressure extremely violent suffered for several months. “I write as a woman who was forced to change his phone number every week because I was getting death threats. For months, I’ve left it that rarely my apartment, and when I did, I was pursued by cameras, drones, and by photographers on foot, by bike or by car. The tabloids that post pictures of me doing to present me in a negative way. “And adding :” I had the rare privilege to see, in real time, how the institutions protect the men accused of abuse. “

Through this forum, Amber Heard challenges policies to strengthen further the laws of protection for victims. “I want to ensure that the women who came to talk about violence receive more support,” she added, launching an appeal to the elected representatives of the us Congress to ” correct the imbalances that have shaped our lives “.

Is this also a final uppercut against Johnny Depp ? Six months ago, the actor had confided his soul to the magazine Rolling Stone, in which he told his long descent to the underworld, his alcohol dependency, his thoughts and his depressive phase following his divorce with the Heard and of its financial conflict with its former managers. The forum of the actress, beyond its side activist, is also the response of the shepherdess to the shepherd,…