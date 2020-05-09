Amber Heard : the actress has found love, it’s official

To live happy, live hidden. An adage that had hitherto followed the actress Amber Heard and her companion. After several months of relationship, (very) discrete, the lovebirds have finally decided to formalize their love story. A discretion to be necessary after the media storm that had caused his divorce with Johnny Depp. As well as the scandals on the court it is subject to. Now, the young woman has found love and she no longer wants to hide. And it is through the social networks and, in particular, his account Instagram, the actress unveiled the face of the one who shares his life. And the lucky winner is none other than the billionaire and businessman, Elon Musk.

Between them, everything goes very fast

Currently in Australia for the filming of the movie ” Aquaman “, Amber Heard has posted a picture of her and her lover in the restaurant. On the picture, one can see a trace of red lips on the right cheek of Elon Musk. The actress has légendé : cheeky, meaning ” cheeky “, but is also a play on words with the English word “cheek” which means to ” play “. Their romance seems to be very serious. A few days ago, the father of the american actress stated to “Grazia UK” : “Amber and Elon take very seriously their relationship. She would like to marry him. (…) One of the things that they want is to settle and to found a family “. Already the father of six children, the billionaire had also brought with him two of them. The opportunity for Amber Heard to play the perfect mother-in-law.