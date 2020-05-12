Amber Heard – The biography of Amber Heard with Gala.fr

Amber Heard, born April 22, 1986 in Austin, Texas, grew up surrounded by his father David, a contractor, his mother Paige, an investigator on the Internet for the State, and his little sister Whitney.

His adolescence is marked by the disappearance of her best friend, who died in a car accident when she was 16 years old. Following this shock, Amber, high up in the catholic religion, becomes an atheist and, at 17 years old, decides to leave the school to start in modeling. She then joined New York city to try his luck. But the fashion world does not suit him. Amber then across the United States to land in Hollywood with the ambition of becoming an actress.

It began in 2004 with small roles in the series Jack and Bobby and The Family Carver, and the cinema with Friday Night Lights. It then follows the appearances and supporting roles in several series and films, but without really make its mark. It is necessary to wait until 2006 to see his career take off. She was finally a first film role in the horror film All the boys love Mandy Lane and gets the following year a recurring role in the series Hidden Palms. It is found then in several feature films (Rum Express, Welcome to Zombieland or Never Back Down…). In 2014, she is the poster 3 Days to kill in which it gives a reply to Kevin Costner.

Side private life, at the end of 2010 Amber expressed her feelings and appears with his girlfriend, the artist hawaiian Tasya Van Ree. But the shooting of the film Rhum Express in 2011 changes the game. There she meets Johnny Depp, then a companion of Vanessa Paradis, who fall in love with the young Texan. On February 3, 2015, Johnny Depp’s wife Amber Heard discreetly in their home in Los Angeles during a private ceremony, before celebrating their union surrounded by their friends on the private island of the actor in the Bahamas, Little Halls Pond Cay. In may 2016, after 15 months of marriage, Amber Heard files an application for divorce. In August 2016, their divorce is granted. In January 2017, a judgment regarding the distribution of the assets of the two ex-spouses, is pronounced. In April 2017, she formalizes on social networks, his romance with Elon Musk, but the idyll is short-lived and in July of the same year they split. May 3, 2020, it announces the death of her mother on Instagram.