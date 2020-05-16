Amber Heard – The biography of Amber Heard with Voici.fr

Amber Heard was born April 22, 1986 in Texas. At the age of 17, she takes things in hand, and drove to Los Angeles to become a fashion model. Very quickly, the podiums are not made for it and its plastic buxom. It doesn’t matter : it is to the cinema that it turns !

But nothing actually works : she collects the appearances and small roles in films that do not work or very little. While she has the tv in horror, she accepts, however, a role on the small screen in the series Hidden Palms in 2007. Far from being a cardboard box, she hopes to still make it known to the general public.

But in 2012, his popularity exploded ! It is everywhere… Finally, especially in gossip magazines! Pulling out Johnny Depp to his girlfriend of a long time, Vanessa Paradis, the small Texan became the scribbler card of a couple the most well-known media. Met on the set of Rhum Express, the former rebel who became the father of the family put away is crazy about his new girlfriend, while they cast and retrieve it according to his desires. In 2013, Amber Heard has been announced in three blockbusters.

Side private life, February 3, 2015, the couple married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Los Angeles, before a big holiday celebrated on the weekend of 7-8 February 2015 on the private island of Johnny Depp. In may 2016, Amber Heard asks for the divorce. In August 2016, their divorce was officially pronounced. In April 2017, she formalizes on social networks, his romance with Elon Musk, but the idyll is short-lived and in July of the same year they split. May 3, 2020, it announces the death of her mother on Instagram.