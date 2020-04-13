Amber Heard, the star of Aquaman, the risk of imprisonment in the case of Johnny Depp

A new report reveals that the star of Aquaman, Amber Heard, could incur a prison sentence if she was found guilty of having manipulated the evidence against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The intense drama surrounding the legal battle between the star of Fantastic Beasts Johnny Depp and the star of Aquaman Amber Heard started when the latter claimed that she was a victim of physical violence and verbal during their marriage of short duration. Now, Depp continues Heard for defamation for allegations of abuse.

International Business Times reports that Heard it could incur up to three years in prison if she was convicted of having forged evidence against Depp. Heard stated that she had suffered two black eyes the night before appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2015. However, in a court document, the stylist Heard, Samantha McMillen, said that the actress does not appear to have any bruises on her during this period. :

“Throughout the day of December 16, 2015, I was able to see clearly that Amber Heard had no visible marks, bruises, cuts or injuries to the face or any other part of his body.”

Amber Heard will she end up in prison? Do you think she will still play in future films Aquaman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Johnny Depp is expected to return to his role of villain Gellert Grindelwald in the third film Fantastic Beasts. During this time, Amber Heard would come back as Mera in the sequel to Aquaman. For now, fans can see Heard as Mera in Aquaman. Here is the synopsis official film:

Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an adventure-filled acitions that covers the vast underwater world breathtaking of the seven seas, “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa in the title role. The movie reveals the origin story of Arthur Curry, half-human half-atlantean, and takes him on the journey of his life – a story that will force not only to cope with who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he is. was born to be … a king.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman interpreter Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm / Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as the Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Ludi Lin as captain Murk and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry.

Aquaman is available on Digital HD, 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD. Stay tuned for more updates on Aquaman, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp while we learn.

Source: International Business Times