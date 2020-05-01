Amber Heard violent with Johnny Depp, she has admitted to have hit in a record chilling

Amber Heard : the actress would have been violent with Johnny Depp. The one who claimed to have been beaten by the actor admits to have hit in a record unveiled on the canvas.

(function(w,d) {

var i=w. invibes=w. invibes||{};

i. uc=0;

i. prod=2464;

var s=d. createElement(‘script’);

s. type=’text/javascript’;

s. async=true;

s. src=”https://k.r66net.com/GetLink”;

d. head.appendChild(s);

})(window,document);



The ex-girlfriend of Johnny Depp is accused of domestic violence

Following their divorce in 2017, the players return the ball. Amber Heard is the one that started the accusations of domestic violence against her ex-husband in an article in the Washington Post. To these accusations the actor has answered that it does : “a hoax aimed at generating positive publicity around the actress “. The actor said that his ex-wife would have beaten several times.

It is in Saint-Petersburg as Johnny Depp shocked his audience before a concert with his band. Very thin and looking gaunt, he worried. If relationships go wrong, the actor has a daughter. Lily Rose Depp is now a renowned actress.

Records shocks in which the actress Amber Heard admits that he struck Johnny Depp.

It is on the canvas that these records have been released. A record frozen in which she admits to have beaten her ex-husband. It is the Daily Mail, who published an audio document in which the couple has an explanation on one of their altercations. In these recordings we hear Amber say : “Baby, you’re not beaten. I don’t know what movement my hand has done exactly, but you’re alright. I’m not injured, I did not hit or punch, I hit him. You’re a real baby. Grow up a little ! “. She claims therefore to have been violent and seems to be more than aware of it.

Subsequently Johnny Depp has responded ; ” I am party last night. Honestly, I swear to you, because I can’t stand the idea to be even more violent with one another. If it had continued like that, things have actually gotten worse. Baby, I already said, I fear that one day it goes too far. “ The young woman eventually explain that she cannot promise anything. Anger is part of it : “I can’t promise that this will not happen again. My God, I get so angry sometimes that I lose my composure. “

And you? What do you think of these statements? Shocked?