Amber Heard will she really been replaced ?

A lot of fans of Johnny Depp think Amber Heard should not be part of the filming Aquaman 2… They have even created a petition.

While the fans of Aquaman are waiting for the 2nd pane with impatience… Amber Heard may not be part of the casting… MCE TV tells you more !

For the past several weeks, rumors of all kinds see the light of day concerning the filming Aquaman 2 ! In fact, among them, some are convinced that Amber Heard does not resume its role of Mera !

In fact, many believe that because of her legal problems with her ex, Johnny Depp… The actress could be forced out of the shooting of the film ! In addition, a petition for that Amber should be excluded from phase 2 has seen the light of day !

Indeed, if this may seem ridiculous, nearly 500,000 people have already signed the petition in question… Enough to be able to doubt the participation of Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 !

Amber Heard is beautiful and well part of the cast of Aquaman 2

Despite the rumors, the petition, as well as lé setbacks court of Amber Heard… The production of the film wishes not at all get rid of the actress ! In fact, they want to see her resume her role of Mera !

A tragedy for the fans of Johnny Hallyday, who were determined to watch Aquaman 2 without the beautiful actress ! “This is a scammer this woman ! How they can continue to want to work with it ! It will completely bring down the entries in the film !”

Or. ” She accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence, but now we know that everything was fake… But this woman is a monster!!! The producer of Aquaman should not take it again ! Warner should position themselves on the side of Johnny Depp… Not hers ! It should especially take into account the petition of nearly 500,000 signers ! “

Can one read on the social network ! Messages which clearly do not have any influence on the casting of Aquaman 2 ! There’s no have to wait for the release of the film !

