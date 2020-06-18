Amber heard would be out with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne !

Oh là là ! Actress Amber heard reportedly had an affair with two personalities in vogue and not less important : Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk !

While the actor began his divorce with Amber heard, Johnny Depp did a revelation the shock of their flirtations. The beautiful blonde would have gone to Elon Musk but also Cara Delevingne ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Scoop of the day ! Amber Heard if you have any of the Don Juan in the female. In fact, the beautiful actress has a lot of conquests to your listand not less.

Which is in the midst of a divorce with the famous Johnny Depp I would have cheated to the last. And not with any one person, because the star of Pirates of the Caribbean reported that she was quickly transferred to another thing.

The couple on the screen of Jason Momoa in Aquaman it would, therefore, have begun to be frequented not one, but two persons only after his divorce in the year 2015.

It was, of course, d’Elon Muskthe partner of Grimes, with whom he had a romance until the year 2017. But we also learned that she would have flirted with the famous Cara Delevingne.

And that’s not all ! The trio would be even organized a plan to 3 the house of the former Amber heard ! At least that is what informs the Daily Mailrelated in the words of Johnny Depp, their friends and neighbors.

Cara Delevingne, Elon Musk… Amber heard would have cheated on Johnny Depp in a plan 3

This would even be produced, while the couple was still married. The proof that their marriage was already an up-and-down for a long time…

We also recall that Amber heard has been found to have been a victim of spousal abuses. Facts that Johnny Depp is going to deny block.

The ex-husband of Amber heard meets all the evidence you can for it is exculpate. Left to fall into the mud, revealing step his alleged infidelity.

Remains to separate the true from the false. Any door to believe that the two former will not remain on good terms at the end of the judgment of divorce. Case to follow…

