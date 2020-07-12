Ambition: Kanye West wants to make the united States the Wakanda – People



[*]

Kanye West has the intention to stand for the presidential election against Donald Trump, told the “Forbes” magazine. Its goal is the transformation of the united States in the kingdom technologically advanced as Wakanda in the movie “the Black Panther”.

The creator of the hit “Gold digger” has surprised with the announcement of his presidential campaign on Sunday, July 5. And he insists that he is serious, and who oppose the current president of Donald Trump, even if he should sympathize always with the u.s. leading in difficulty. “I’m going to be appearing as a republican if the Victory is not there. I appears to be independent of whether the Win is there,” he said to the magazine. Trump is the president, the closest we have had for years that allows God to do even part of the conversation.”

Not very clear

Although his program of campaign is a blur, because he has not “done enough research” on the subject of taxes, the star of the music has the objective of making the united states a Wakanda. “Many of the Africans do not like the movie, and the portrayal of the same in the… “Wakanda,” he said. But I’m going to use part of the Wakanda immediately because it is the best explanation of what our design group can feel so close to the White House… it is a positive idea: have Kanye West, one of the most powerful human – I’m not going to say more because you have a lot of super-powers of level extraterrestrial and only collectively that we can release it. Let’s go back to Wakanda… like in the movie in Wakanda, when the king went to visit the chief scientist to wrap your shoes around their shoes. The amount of innovation that can occur, the amount of innovation in the field of medicine – as in the big pharmaceutical companies, we’re going to work, to innovate together. “

Despite the fact that he wants to do, Kanye West has lost the registration deadline for voting in some States, a fact that he claims to be able to function with the title of his second album “Late Registration” as a campaign slogan.

The Cover Of The Media