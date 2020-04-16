Amel Bent reveals exclusive photos of her 2nd pregnancy and her family !

Mom Sofia (4 years ago) and Hana (2 and a half years), Amel Bent is very secretive about his family life. Moreover, during her pregnancies, she has shared very little photos of her round belly. But it is necessary to believe that the singer of 34 years old is nostalgic for the months she waited for his two little girls, as she shared in her Stories Instagram pictures from this period, and her second pregnancy in particular.

Amel Bent-sharing photos of her pregnancy

“You know that I spent my pregnancies in the shade away from the tv shows, but today I don’t know, I wanted to share a few of his shots with you…”says the young mother. Amel Bent has shared numerous photos of herself while pregnant : in an evening dress, in pyjamas, with her companion and father of her children, Patrick Antonelli, in a bathing suit… what to console his fans who were not able to admire her baby bump when she was pregnant ! The coach The Voice then added that reviewing these shots gave him the fishing : “This is a beautiful time to review for me… It gives me a smile. Too much love for our babies”.

Rare family photos

Amel Bent published rarely pictures of her daughters, but she has made a few exceptions. On the shots of her second pregnancy, you can see Sofia with her mom, but also his partner, as beautiful and rare family photos ! Each time, the singer took care to hide the face of his eldest and his mate, to protect their privacy.