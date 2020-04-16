Amel Bent reveals exclusive photos of her 2nd pregnancy and her family !

Mom Sofia (4 years ago) and Hana (2 and a half years), Amel Bent is very secretive about his family life. Moreover, during her pregnancies, she has shared very little photos of her round belly. But it is necessary to believe that the singer of 34 years old is nostalgic for the months she waited for his two little girls, as she shared in her Stories Instagram pictures from this period, and her second pregnancy in particular.
Amel Bent-sharing photos of her pregnancy
“You know that I spent my pregnancies in the shade away from the tv shows, but today I don’t know, I wanted to share a few of his shots with you…”says the young mother. Amel Bent has shared numerous photos of herself while pregnant : in an evening dress, in pyjamas, with her companion and father of her children, Patrick Antonelli, in a bathing suit… what to console his fans who were not able to admire her baby bump when she was pregnant ! The coach The Voice then added that reviewing these shots gave him the fishing : “This is a beautiful time to review for me… It gives me a smile. Too much love for our babies”.
Rare family photos
Amel Bent published rarely pictures of her daughters, but she has made a few exceptions. On the shots of her second pregnancy, you can see Sofia with her mom, but also his partner, as beautiful and rare family photos ! Each time, the singer took care to hide the face of his eldest and his mate, to protect their privacy.
1/10
Amel Bent and his little round belly
If the star has experienced her pregnancies in the shade, she took many pictures to remember these beautiful moments !
2/10
Amel Bent in a kimono
Amel Bent has it all figured out : during pregnancy, the priority in the garment comfortable !
3/10
Amel Bent, pregnant and in pajamas
In this photo, we can see that her belly is well rounded !
4/10
Amel Bent and Sofia
Before the birth of Hana, Amel Bent has shared beautiful moments with Sofia !
5/10
Amel Bent and his / her spouse
On this nice photo, we can see all the love between Amel Bent and Patrick Antonelli.
6/10
Amel Bent in a pretty pink dress powder
This pretty gown is perfectly value the mom-to-be !
7/10
A baby bump well-developed !
This picture shows Amel Bent as her pregnancy had advanced well !
8/10
Amel Bent pregnant and in a swimsuit
This shot lets you see his nice round belly…
9/10
Amel Bent for a ride with Sofia
Sofia and her mom are very complicit !
10/10
Amel Bent family
All the small family is reunited in this photo : Amel Bent, Patrick Antonelli, Sofia, and even Hana, though hidden under the clothes of his mom !