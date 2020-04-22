America comes to life with rout of Juarez in the choose MX

Nicholas Benedetti was claimed after his first participation in the day 1 of the choose MX, where he lost to Santiago Ormeño of Puebla. The argentine took the second win of the America, the day 4, after the score 6-3 to FC Juárez and Diego Rolán in the controls.

The Poet began with the two minute opened the scoring with a goal from Giovani dos Santos and the 10’ by Roger Martínez extended the advantage.

However, Rolán reacted and the 24’ scored with its virtual version. Before this Benedetti replied in the same manner and to the 28’ got the third goal with the man himself. Before the end of the first time, Angela Sagal scored the 2-3 for the Braves.

In the second time Martinez returned to mark, the fourth for the Eagles. Although Mauro Fernandez cut the distance.

At the end of the meeting, Nico’s defined the game with two goals of its virtual version.

With the win, the Eagles came to six points and the Braves were left with one. On the date five, America will be measured with the Queretaro FC Juárez and el Necaxa.