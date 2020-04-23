America, Cruz Azul and Pumas, clubs that will be most affected after pandemic coronavirus

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell he assured that the return to mobility will depend on the damage that has led to the pandemic of the Covid-19 in each municipality or area, so that America, Pumas, Cruz Azul, Tijuana and Puebla will be the clubs with the most difficulties will have to return to training or stadiums with the public.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

The three teams of the capital, in addition to Xolos and Puebla, are in the municipalities with the most infected of the 18 that are home to a club of the Liga MX, so that their return to normal is scheduled at least until the first of June, according to the federal government, and because of that the officers of the league already considered to return to the activity without public, sources to ESPN.

America, Blue Cross and Pumas are in the third municipality (Coyoacán with 159 cases) with a team of Liga MX with more infected Covid 19 and at the same time on the entity of the Mexican Republic most affected, Mexico City with almost three thousand cases, and these three institutions will be the last able to return to their workouts and to open the doors to the public in the stages of a normalized form.

Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

“Past the quarantine we’re going to have a release calculated and reasonable from the economic and social activity”, mentioned in a press conference in the evening.

Xolos is in the municipality with the most infected of the 18 that have a team of the First Division; the stadium Caliente is located in Tijuana, and there are recorded 548 cases of Covid 19, that in less than a week more than doubled. As the City of Mexico, not be able to open the doors of their stadium immediately, despite the fact that it has more than 50 percent of their seats sold in fertilizers.

Chivas defeated Xolos but fans of both teams lost their composure in the stands of the Stadium Hot. Imago7

To Xolos follows Pueblawith a curve of spread less rapidly than Tijuana. The municipality of los camoteros will also be one of the last to transition back to mobility, for which the opening of the estadio Cuauhtémoc will take more than other real estate.

Tigers, which has its stadium in San Nicolas Garza, and Saints, with their property in Torreon, are the teams that are in municipalities with fewer infected, so that they may go back to the activity on the 17th of may, which is the earliest date to return to the mobility, although it is likely that one of the measures which they adopt is not to have visitors in their stands.

Estadio Cuauhtémoc prior to the Puebla vs America. Imago7

“Ask the people who live in low-lying areas of transmission do not shift to those that have more cases,” explained the deputy minister.

Based on the recommendations of the ministry of Health, the Liga MX has raised up to five scenarios to resume the Closing 2020 and all the teams of the First Division ensure that the priority is to finish the current championship.