America denies interest in uruguayan Santiago Rodriguez

Despite the fact that the portal of Uruguay ‘Infofutbol’ reported that America he would fight with Inter Milan for the signing of young Santiago Rodriguez, the box Coapa denied the rumors.

Sources inside the club claimed to RECORD the Eaglesdespite the report of the portal charrua, have no the look in the front of 20 years who has played in The National of Uruguay.

Santiago Rodriguez is interested in computers mexicans and americans a long time ago. Recently appeared the interest of Milan in the player of 20 years, there are still doubts about his recruitment due to its irregularity, but the idea is to make a bid for the youth tri-color. pic.twitter.com/WD9lO0M3jy — Infofutbol (@FUYDATA) April 14, 2020

Is that the America I was interested friend — Infofutbol (@FUYDATA) April 14, 2020

It is as well as the box azulcrema makes it clear that his offense, led by Federico Viñas and Henry Martin, is well covered and has no plans to hire up to the promise of the football charrúa.

It should be noted that since its debut in 2019, Santiago Rodriguez he has played 22 commitments in the League of Uruguay, where the sum only six annotations, but with a great trigger inside the field of play.

