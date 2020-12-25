CELEBRITIES

America Ferrera is excited to spend a super simple Christmas

Posted on

The actress will spend Christmas Eve accompanied by her husband Ryan Williams and their children Sebastian and Lucia, 2 years and seven months old.

America Ferrera is excited for Christmas this year, despite the current coronavirus situation. The former Ugly Betty actress told People magazine that she is looking forward to a “super simple” Christmas with her husband Ryan Williams and their children Sebastian and Lucia, aged two years and seven months.

He said: “This is [Lucia’s] first Christmas, which she will never remember, but it is also the first Christmas of my two-year-old son getting very excited, understanding the holidays and celebrating them.”

“Fortunately, he does not know what he is missing in any other year, but we are going to do everything possible to celebrate it and make it special, even if we cannot be with all of our family and friends,” he said.

Recently, America Ferrera, who became a mother for the second time in early May, confessed in an interview on the “Katie’s Crib” maternity podcast that she had an anxiety attack about giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Items:

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.6K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top