America Ferrera is excited to spend a super simple Christmas

America Ferrera is excited for Christmas this year, despite the current coronavirus situation. The former Ugly Betty actress told People magazine that she is looking forward to a “super simple” Christmas with her husband Ryan Williams and their children Sebastian and Lucia, aged two years and seven months.

He said: “This is [Lucia’s] first Christmas, which she will never remember, but it is also the first Christmas of my two-year-old son getting very excited, understanding the holidays and celebrating them.”

“Fortunately, he does not know what he is missing in any other year, but we are going to do everything possible to celebrate it and make it special, even if we cannot be with all of our family and friends,” he said.

Recently, America Ferrera, who became a mother for the second time in early May, confessed in an interview on the “Katie’s Crib” maternity podcast that she had an anxiety attack about giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic.