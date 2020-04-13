America: Front living his worst production in the era of the Louse Herrera

The inactivity in the League you can benefit the Americaespecially the sector offensive in the current season recorded its worst harvest of annotations.

In the six tournaments leading leading Miguel Herrera their forwards had never collaborated so little with the team, being Federico Viñas who else has marked it with three goals.

That explains why America is positioning itself in the 14th place of the table of the best offensive with just 11 goals scored, far below Blue Cross, the leader in that category with 24.

The problem, however, is maximized if we consider that two years ago, for these same stage of the tournament, the front of the Louse recorded the double entry system.

What is certain is that for this event, the set of Coapa has suffered enough with his attackers, recalling that Nicholas Castle had to be intervened surgically, that Vines reported afternoon with the template due to the Pre-Olympic South Americanplus the worn-out situation Roger Martinez in the institution that had marginalized 9 dates.

So Henry Martin was left as the only responsible, however, the born in Merida it has been very far from being the solution to the goal considering that just has scored two goals, which leads the defender Luis Fuentes so far in the campaign.

“The truth is that we have lacked cogency, there are games where we come and we go but not the get. We know that we are short of staff and that we are short of strikers, but we have to adjust ourselves to what we have,” stated Miguel Herrera during the holiday season.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: MÍCHEL: “WE’RE WITHIN THE BEST WITHOUT BIG BUDGET’