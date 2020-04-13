MEXICO — The America it is the team that more matches he has won as a visitor in the last decade. Of the 184 games he has played the whole of american outside the Azteca Stadium has achieved 74 victories, representing 40.22% of the total encounters.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

Of the big four, Pumas is the set that more work will it cost to get positive results out of the Olympic stadium to the University, which represents 44.57% of his games as a visitor. Cruz Azul has won 61 matches out of 184 played away from home, while Chivas has only won 52 games in the same amount of games played.

The front-americanism and the Lion are the best offensive as a visitor. The America he has scored a total of 271 goals, which means that on average brand 1.47 so many per encounter. While The Beast in their 133 meetings as a visitor has scored 176 goals, generating offensively 1.32 annotations per game.

Of all the teams that have played in the First Division in these ten years, Indians and Gold are the worst visitors in the League MX. Both teams played 17 games in his time at the top tier of mexican soccer, winning only one meeting as a visitor throughout the season.

Of the teams that are currently participating in the Liga MXQuerétaro is the set that least matches won present as a visitor. The Roosters have lost 100 encounters of 184 played outside of the Stadium Corregidora..