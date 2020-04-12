America is the Best Visitor of the Decade

The Eagle of America historically are a team that tends to have a lot of pressure and it is required the most by their managers. It is for this reason that commonly, the azulcremas are always fighting for the top positions within mexican soccer.

This has helped America be always extremely competitive and no matter what the pitch is concerned, the azulcremas are always going to look for the victory. That is why the Coapa, were the best visitors in the last decade.

Of the 184 games he has played the whole of american outside the Azteca Stadium has achieved 74 victories, representing 40.22% of the total encounters. No other team in football, mexican has better numbers, which to us makes it clear that our team doesn’t affect you at all the stage fright.