America made the first deposit by Federico Vinas

America notified to the club Youth of the Stones that will buy the federal rights of the battering ram Federico Viñasaccording to information of Caesar Knight of ESPN.

The whole americanism already paid a first party to purchase the uruguayan, and the rest should be covered before June 30.

Daniel Gutierrez, a representative for the footballer, confirmed the agreement between the two clubs in an interview with TUDN.

“Just yesterday you told a Youth that America was going to make use of the purchase option that they have for Federico,” said the agent.

As ahead of RECORDthe club Coapa decided to make it a valid option of purchase by Vineyards, one of the main objectives of the club in the future to strengthen the offensive of the box, led by Miguel Herrera.

Vines has responded to the team with goals and a strong performance from its arrival to Mexico in the Opening 2019where even was Runner-up and scored in the last Final against Monterrey.

