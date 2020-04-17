America. Miguel Herrera calls for the end of the Concachampions

Editorial Mediotiempo

With the pandemic of the coronavirus also it stopped the development of League of Champions of the Concacaf in the instance of the Quarterfinals, in which the America I was playing against the Atlanta United of the MLS for the pass to the Semi-finals, but FIFA could cancel the Club world and then the tournament of the confederation would no longer have prize.

In this situation Miguel Herrera asked the Concacaf in that case FIFA cancel the Club world this 2020 to be held in Qatar you must cancel the Concachampions so just focus on the Liga MX.

“If it suspends the club world would have no case to follow the tournament from Concacaf and there would be no case, because there is no prize. There would be a trophy, but should be evaluated to continue with the tournament,” said the strategist.

“If you cancel the world, would no longer be importantand that we have great advantage to these Quarters. We will wait to rule FIFA and Concacaf”.

It should be noted that prior to be suspended Concachampions the Eagles played the first leg of the Quarterfinals against Atlanta United, duel that was played in the Azteca Stadium and that ended up with marker of 3-0 and to win the series was to be measured to the winner of the duels between Blue Cross and Los Angeles FC of Carlos Vela.