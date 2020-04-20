America: Miguel Herrera lamented that has not played the Classic National

If the mexican soccer had not been stopped by the coronavirus and to continue its normal course, this Sunday, April 19, would have played the Classic National, America vs Chivas, corresponding to Day 14 of the Closing 2020.

Situation that he regretted Miguel Herrera, technical Eagles.

“Today (Sunday) was the Classic, exactly, unfortunately in this situation we have at home,” said the Louse in an interview with TUDN.

“We are training away with the lads, the truth that quite well boys, super involved with the work of the prepared physical and waiting for the time to return to the courts,” he added Herrera.

In addition, the strategist agreed that he was the ‘thorn stuck’, because the last party that contested the azulcremas prior to the pause of the tournament, ended with defeat by the minimum before Blue Cross.

“Yes, there is a bitter taste because in the end you could have tied the game, they were better than us in the first time, you also have to recognize that, and we improved in the second half and in the end we had the chance to get the draw and we don’t do it. Emanuel (Aguilera) came to be very accurate in the part of the shootout, and touched him fail,” revealed technical director.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: VIDEO: THE DAY THE COLOMBIANS THREATENED WITH DEATH CUAUHTEMOC BLANCO