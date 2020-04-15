America performed first deposit by Federico Vinas

MEXICO — The America he assured the permanence of the front Federico Viñas when you make the first deposit of the purchase option at the club Youth of the Stones of Uruguay.

The Eagles reported to the board of the uruguayan team that will make your purchase for the player and forward a part of what is worth his transfer letter.

The cost of the operation is around two million dollars and the set azulcrema the rest of the payment before the next June 30.

Vines 21 years of age came to the America the last Opening, 2019, and since he came to Coapa has become one of the most loved men by the fans to score 11 goals.

Vines he was part of the Uruguayan national team in the past in the south American CONMEBOL, and in previous months. His performances have led to interest in some of the european teams, which have come to know the contractual situation of the player.