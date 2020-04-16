America: Players and technical body will receive a proposed salary reduction

One of the teams that has remained strong on the wage issue with their players is Americahowever, due to the fact that the crisis appears to be lengthened each time more, it will pose to the players a proposal for a temporary reduction with individual adjustments depending on the income of the player, with the intention of not to exceed 30 per cent of his salary.

It will be next Friday when the team and technical staff have been notified of this initiative through a videoconference where you are notified of the new measure. It is known that the decision was made with the aim to show solidarity with the Liga MX and the rest of the teams.

RECORD he was able to see that such extent of reduction only apply to players and technical body of the club, to avoid that the administrative staff receives their salary so bi does not see involved in these plans.

It is worth mentioning that it is only a retention momentary, since as soon as the championship resumed and the situation to return to its regular point, the share of wages that they stopped charging during a public Health Emergency by the COVID-19 will be returned to each one.

It is important to note that until such time as all the staff of the Eagles has claimed his salary as normal, despite the suspension of activities in the mexican soccer.

