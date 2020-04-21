America vs Juarez (6-3) summary and goals from Day 4 to choose from

Editorial Mediotiempo

In a duel full of golazos, the America of Nicholas Benedetti came up with a rout 6-3 in the League virtual to FC Juarez, that had to Diego Rolán in the controls. In this way, the player colombian shook off the opening loss and gave a great performance for the fans of the Eagles.

Despite the fact that it is cataloged as an Amateur level, on the pitch, Benedetti behaved as a professional-level and began his rout to-the-minute two after your own player, virtual gave a pass to Giovani dos Santos for the 1-0.

After 10 minutes he reached a much Roger Martinez for the 2-0. Although the fourth goal for the Eagles was one of the best because it ended with a pass of the ‘taquito’ again for Martinez and added his doublet.

The third, the fifth and the sixth goal were de Benedetti. First took advantage of a pass filtering of Roger and defined within the area. They then concluded a great move with at least five touches to achieve the fifth both of the Eagles and finally gave away the one that might be the best goal of the tournament.

At minute 89’ the player colombian caught the ball at the angle from the outside of the area and so got the sixth much of the afternoon for his team.

Diego Rolán he tried to reach for it three times, but was always down in the score. The 23’ made a goal with your own player virtual then to get to the area and to define at half-height. After the 45’ was able to bring the ball to the area and Angelo Sagal achieved the second goal which put things 3-2 at that time.

The latest was the 63’ thanks to the perseverance of Mauro Fernandez, who managed to get into the area after wrestling with his marker and to define for the 4-3 at that stage of the game. I still had one more option but Guillermo Ochoa passed.

In this way, the Eagles added their second win of the choose to get six points, while FC Juarez he was left with a point.