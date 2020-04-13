America will extend the Loan of Luis Fuentes

The Eagles the America have shown on more than one occasion, that they are a team that knows how to sign and that has surprised more than one, with some hires, who seemed not-so-good, but in the end they ended up being quite profitable. This is the case of the left side of mexican Luis Fuenteswhich has had good performances with our team until now.

Few believed that Sources would be able to provide a good way to 33 years of age, but the reality is that it has proven to be a player with a lot of experience and sobriety. That is why the policy of american has decided to extend its loan, until the month of December.

In this way America will this experienced player, at least until December, because his performance has filled the eye to the technical Miguel Herrera. Hopefully follow by demonstrating your level best and continue to be of utility to our team, as up to now.