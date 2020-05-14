American diplomacy : the omnipresent Ivanka Trump

When the minister of the british Trade arrived earlier this week in Washington to discuss a new trade agreement with the United States, it is with Ivanka Trump as he spoke. A few days earlier, the president’s daughter had accompanied his father at the G20 summit in Japan during that Melania had in the house. She attended various meetings, was sitting in the first row of the press conference of his father, was on the group photo of the leaders… The White House has posted on his Twitter account a video where we see her, a little awkwardly, to present it as if she was the spokesperson for the State department the record of the talks between Donald Trump and the Prime ministers of india and japan.

President Trump had a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Abe, followed by a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. Here is the readout: pic.twitter.com/xE46ol5kqU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 28, 2019

Above all, she was, with her husband, Jared Kushner, the small delegation that visited the demilitarized zone in Korea to meet Kim Jong-un. She posed for photos, spoke to the press and seems to have attended the discussion between the two men, while John Bolton, the national Security adviser, to him, was not there. On the way out, she called the meeting ” surreal “.

“Beauty and the beast” : when Donald Trump addressed the american troops at the base of Osan in South Korea, Mike Pompeo, the minister of foreign Affairs, has arrived on the scene with Ivanka Trump. © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

The omnipresence diplomatic of the favourite daughter of Donald Trump to reflect changes at the White House. For a long time, Ivanka is left in the shadow, partly under the pressure of John Kelly, the secretary-general, who would have done everything to limit his influence. But he has been sacked and his successor, leaves the family the entire latitude. Hence the role of more public, this mother of three children who has worked hard to refine his image. When Donald Trump addressed the american troops at the base of Osan in South Korea, Mike Pompeo, the minister of foreign Affairs, came forward on the stage to join him. “And you know who is there too ? Have you ever heard of Ivanka ? ” started the president. “She is going to steal the show,” he added as she approached while smiling to the sides of Pompeo. “What a beautiful couple. Beauty and the beast “, he joked. Later, he will say to the journalists : “I found that Ivanka was amazing at the G20, and I will tell you, foreign leaders love it, they think that it is great. She is very intelligent and she has done a good job. She has made many sacrifices. “

This role raises a number of criticisms and accusations of nepotism. Nobody knew that Ivanka, who has worked on real estate projects in the family group and launched a clothing brand, knew in tariffs or denuclearization, have persiflé whiners. Advisor, president’s official, she has no specific mandate within the government. And she and her husband have not obtained their security clearancean authorisation at the highest level which allows access to meetings and the topics are highly confidential, because Donald Trump has demanded. The FBI and several members of the administration were opposed to it, believing that the ties of Jared with Russia during the campaign and his conflicts of interests with saudi Arabia (his family has plans of real estate with the kingdom) made it difficult for them to be accredited.

A “constitutional monarchy” ?

As for Ivanka, she has been involved in two real estate projects in Panama and Azerbaijan, on which planeraient, it is said, of suspicions of corruption and money laundering. “It seems in the eyes of the world that we have a kind of constitutional monarchy. This poses more problems for our credibility… That says to our allies, to all those with whom we have contact that the only people that count are Trump and his family “, entrusted to the Washington Post Christopher Hill, a former ambassador in the Bush administration. The elected democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted after the G20 : “It may be shocking to some, but to be the daughter of someone is not really a vocational qualification. “

And there were a few false notes. Ivanka Trump, for example, stated that India was ” an ally critical “. However, the diplomats avoid this terminology. And then, there was 19 seconds of a video posted on the account Instagram of the Elysée, where she has the air of being snob me by a group of leaders. We see her trying to intervene in a conversation between Christine Lagarde, Teresa May and Emmanuel Macron at the G20 in Japan. May is talking about and the daughter of Trump made a comment. Christine Lagarde, who seems to suddenly discover his existence, looks at her with a look of pinched, which was interpreted as ” what is she doing that ? “The clip has been the subject of multiple parodies and hilarious on #UnwantedIvanka where Ivanka pops up in all sorts of moments famous historical, of the meal of the last Supper at the Yalta conference. “It is sad that people hate have chosen to attack Ivanka Trump, an adviser to the president, when she makes the promotion efforts in the u.s. to empower women through strategic partnerships with world leaders “, said one of the spokesperson of the White House.

It may be shocking to some, the purpose being someone”s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

The role the blur of the couple Jared-Ivanka

The role of councillors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump is not clearly defined. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

On his arrival in Washington, many had hoped that this business woman democratic party right complexion to play a moderating role in the presence of his father. But it was not more successful in the channel that the other councillors. Donald Trump has decided to pull out of the Paris agreement on climate change against his opinion. After this failure, she has focused on topics that were most important to him heart as the cause of women. She has made several trips to India, Africa and was launched this winter in an initiative to help economically 50 million women in the world by 2015. Behind the scenes, she has also pushed for the reduction of taxes, measures in the field of education…

In 2017, already, Ivanka Trump has been talking about it, sitting down briefly to his father’s place alongside the other leaders at a meeting of the G20 in Germany. Her husband is on all fronts with a portfolio of still more extensive. In addition to his plan to restore peace in the Middle East, it was clearly the time to work on prison reform, immigration, the technological modernization of the public sector, the trade agreement with Mexico… In a hearing at the Congress, Rex Tillerson, the ex-minister of foreign Affairs explained that the couple “Jivanka” had complicated its task by conducting a shadow department of State (office of the shadow) and meeting without informing foreign dignitaries. “One of the challenges I think that the whole world was… it was to learn to handle the unique situation with the son-in-law and the daughter of the president to members of the team of advisers “, he said, before adding. “There was no clear definition of the role, responsibilities, authority (of Jared and Ivanka, editor’s NOTE)… which was a challenge for everyone. “In a recent book, Kushner, Inc. : Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trumpthe author Vicky Ward claims that the nickname of Kushner’s ” Minister of “. And the office of Ivanka’s nickname is “DRESSED” for the ” home of all bad ideas “.

“Dynasty “



What are the ambitions of the “first daughter” (first daughter) ? Mystery. A former economic adviser to the president, Gary Cohn, was said to have confided to Vicky Ward : “Ivanka thinks she will be president of the United States. The reign of his father on Washington brand, she believes, the beginning of a great american dynasty. “Like the Kennedy and Bush ? His daddy Donald Trump has entrusted to The Atlantic that he had given any thought to appointing an ambassador to the united Nations or president of the world Bank. “It is naturally a diplomat. It would have been good to the united Nations. “According to him, it would have been perfect at the world Bank” because it knows well in numbers.” But it has not done so, because ” it could be said that it was nepotism, then that ca has nothing to do with nepotism “. Ah yes ?