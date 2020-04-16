“American Idol” or how to continue a programme condemned by the containment

Nothing to do, when the Covid-19 passes, the reality trépassent. “The Voice” has made the bitter experience in France, since its direct, intended, initially, in the month of may are postponed. Other shows have had to drastically reduce their ambitions, such as ” Daily “. Even in the US, the talk shows are struggling. But in the midst of this slump, a holdout resistant to the coronavirus. “American Idol” is attempting to survive where others have failed.

A method and questions

Just as ” The Voice “, “American Idol” could count on auditions and selections are pre-recorded before the confinement. No problem, therefore, except that, as in France, the direct come to from 26 April, with, in theory, the public should applaud the candidates.

The recipe to avoid this problem : make direct distance where the coaches, stayed home, comment on the benefits of the candidates too cooped up in their homes. What a change from the glitz of tv shows ! Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will therefore be live from California, Luke Bryan is Nashville. As the host, Ryan Seacrest, he will try the performance unique to harmonize the statements from Los Angeles.

This device does not lack to ask questions : how the candidates will they be able to do a quality performance without orchestra, by being on their sofas, and with the limited technical equipment at their disposal ? ABC has promised to provide more details by the direct but the initiative has at least the merit to intrigue the public.