American Idol renewed for season 4: who will return?

American idol continues its second life on ABC. Before the finale of season three, ABC announced that the series of competitions of singing would return for a fourth season. But there was something missing in the announcement: that comes back?
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have served as a jury for the next three seasons. Long-standing host Ryan Seacrest taken over the rights for the relaunch on ABC. Bobby Bones served as a mentor.
American idol is no stranger to judging shakeups. During his first 15 seasons on Fox, the panel included Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Kara DioGuardi, Ellen Degeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban at various points. Seacrest has hosted the series since the beginning of the series in 2002.
In the finale of season three, which will be at a distance because of the coronavirus, Cynthia Erivo will perform a mix of songs of Aretha Franklin with the Top 11, Lauren Daigle happen with the Top 5, Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker “Bryan will perform his new single” One Margarita, “and Perry will perform her new single” Daises “.
In addition, Richie will lead a new performance of “We Are the World” with Bryan, Perry, the 11-best applicants, and the veterans of American Idol, including Alejandro Aranda alias Scarypoolparty, Fantasy, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Wool Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.
Two hours American idol the finale of season three (or season 18) will be broadcast on Sunday, may 17 to 20 h. on ABC.