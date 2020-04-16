American Idol will continue its performance in distance

American idol season 18 continues, pandemic or no pandemic.

ABC announced today that the show will continue filming, while respecting all the directives to stay at home, with the top 20 artists of their own home while the judges judge their own homes, with viewers voting for – you guessed it – their homes.

Authorize the judge Katy Perry to explain: “How American idol continue? I will judge of California, Lionel Richie of THE, Luke Bryan & Bobby Bones Nashville, tenn. Ryan Seacrest welcome to Cali! The candidates occur in them! America will Vote from HOME and choose a WINNER! ”

That even need a studio or a public?! You don’t need to go anywhere to sing!