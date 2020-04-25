AMFPro opens the doors to the League Soccer Mexican

The League Soccer Mexican is not affiliated with the Mexican Soccer federation, but from now on you will start to see it as a source of employment for many players who could run out of computer before the changes that it has launched the FMF in the Ascent MX.

Before the transformation of the call Division of Silver and the fact that over the next six seasons, there will be no clubs rise or fall of the Liga MXthe Mexican association of Professional football Players (AMFPro) opens the doors to the nascent League Football Mexican.

“We have had contact by other people who have told us of this new league, we still don’t have a communication as such. What I said is that at the end of the day is an alternative if they are sources of employment for the workers, in this case footballers. We have three teams of players without a contract that we are placed in Promotion, in First, in Second, but also are prepared from Monday to Friday those players to the football amateur are physically well and to collect and at least bring bread to your house,” he said Alvaro Ortiz, president of the AMF Proin an interview with ESPN.

“Certainly we applaud that part, and the day that come to us, even though legally we don’t have anything to do with a League like the Football, but if you are close to and add and help to the players, of course we will do everything possible to help our teammates.”

Ortiz estimated that hundreds of players are left without work since the summer, before the decisions that include the end of the Season 2019-2020 of the Ascent MX without defining a champion team, to temporarily suspend promotion and relegation for the next six seasons, and delete the Rule for Minors in the Liga MX starting the Season 2020-2021.

“With the age that they want it, they more or less said it may be a Sub 23, you to more than 200 players out and also what’s going to happen with the players of the First Division who have more than 23 years and not enter the plans of the club?, where are they going to accommodate? As you said the ‘Basque’ (Javier) Aguirre the other day: ‘does not all fit in the First Division’”, he questioned Ortiz.

“Unfortunately, it seems to me that not taking a decision that is right for our football, we’re not sending the right message, and today, in general, it seems that in the mexican soccer there is a union of all the parties. That is to say, that neither the directors agree among themselves, they are quarreling among them, that suddenly you also see that players should give the blow, the same means of communication. I believe that today we are giving a message is very misleading to our society, and that on our part we are going to look for it to be resolved in the best way,” he said.