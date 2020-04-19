AMFpro: The Ascent MX disappeared because former players not stood up for their rights

The president of the Mexican association of Footballers (AMFpro), Alvaro Ortiz assured that all the are living football players in the present, it is the responsibility of whatever you neglected to do the past generations of players who never stood up for their rights.

During an interview for ESPNthe now management revealed that the exfutbolistas did not have the courage to be noted within the mexican soccer and the Mexican Soccer federation.

“Players talk with you, something that was not happening before. Had to get you as an international medium to begin to speak. Today I want to make a call, and the reality is that there is much talk of the AMF, that if we don’t do or if we do, but the reality is that today we are paying for the thing that all the generations of players that earned them mother, all these generations who are now”, he said.

In the same way, defended the players Selection of Mexico and assured that all the leaders have supported. “All have helped in some way. I want to see the generations of the 60 or 70 and I valimos mother, and paid for the new generations and this is a guild that started three years ago. To all those exfutbolistas that should have had a union and not what we had and today what we pay. We’re stuck in social networks,” he said.

Ortiz reiterated that “if we had a union would not pass these things and today we touch bottom, we touch the elemental and holy that is the player and we have to fight for a collective agreement to have a voice and vote.”