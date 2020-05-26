Amy Adams could play Lois Lane with a super-hero Marvel

Now that stars such as Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern finally have their Oscars, fans can agree that this is Amy Adams. The actress has been nominated several times in the past. And it has delivered turns poignant in the film 2016 Arrival and Sharp Objects on the television.

In fact, Adams has done so many things that it is easy to forget that she played Lois Lane in three films by DC Extended Universe. With his future DCEU uncertain, Adams could exchange a comic book universe against another. Adams could titrate an upcoming Marvel movie?

Amy Adams arrives at the Emmy Awards, 2019 | Emma McIntyre / .

Amy Adams plays Lois Lane in DC’s Extended Universe

The actress has made her debut at the DCEU in Man of Steel in 2013. As an investigative journalist for the Daily Planet, his Lois Lane has provided an update well needed for the character. So often, Lois is the damsel in distress. And traditionally, it is ignorant of the true identity of Superman (Henry Cavill).

But Man of Steel changed that. Instead, Laws of Adams is much more an integral part of the journey of Clark Kent. She is much more active in the conduct of this movie and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. If the original vision from director Zack Snyder was on the right track, Lois Adams would have in fact been the key to the whole history of Superman.

The actress beloved could be for a major character of Marvel

But no matter how much she brings to Lois Lane, Adams has never had the opportunity to lead a film from a comic strip. Now, according to Variety, the candidate for six Oscars might play in a mysterious Marvel movie at Sony. From Venom in 2018, the studio has begun to build its universe, Sony Pictures, characters Marvel.

Sony has the film rights to Spider-Man and associated characters. And this project – directed by S. J. Clarkson (Estate) – focus on Madame Web, according to rumors. Supporting character in the stories of Spider-Man, it is often described as an elderly woman, who relies more on clairvoyance and telepathy on the physical combat.

However, the film is still very early in its development. Clarkson has not found any writer or star for the film. And it is possible that the film is entirely based on another character. But the report says it is certainly the first film directed by women in the SPUMC. Other main characters possible are Black Cat, Silver Sable and Spider-Woman.

Is this to say that the fans have seen the end of Lois Lane to Amy Adams?

But if Adams plays a role in Marvel, some fans may wonder what this will mean for his race DCEU. In 2020, she said that she could return as Lois Lane in the next few installments. However, the franchise, ” said Adams, was going in a different direction.

Of course, this feeling has preceded the recent news that Warner Bros. complete the cutting of the Justice League Snyder. The film of 2017 is the incursion of the most recent Adams in the DCEU. And if the new version brings important changes, this could lead to a follow-up direct.

With the justice League to Snyder in the road, the DCEU could make an effort to bring Superman to Cavill – and, by extension, Laws Lane Adams – on board. The fans want since a long time a sequel to Man of Steel. It may be that we have not seen the last of this version of Lois Lane after all.