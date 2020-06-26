Amy Winehouse to Rihanna, rare photos of the famous sold for a good cause

Initiatives to help the struggles that us to the heart are multiple. In addition to participating in militant actions or associations, it is possible, and necessary, to contribute financially to the fight against the associations. In order to motivate the more timid·his to give of their scholarship, artists, galleries and arts organizations to organize sales of works of which the proceeds are donated to the cause of your choice.

Two organizations, among many others, have had the good idea of the separation of draws for most of the new stars of the last thirty years. The prices are favorable, so that the maximum number of people that can claim the purchase of a work, while doing a good deed.

Against the racial inequalities and the use of the consequences of the Covid-19

In Addition To The Channel, VaultWorks he gives himself a mission of archiving which is “highlight the forgotten moments and little told of the cultural history”. Three photographers uk, Derrick Santini, Tim Bret Day and Phil Knottit has worked with the platform for sharing your portraits of artists. In the scenes intimate or grand, we find Erikah Badu, 50 Cent, Amy Winehouse or Rihanna.

At present, its sale is “Heroes and Legends” offers photographs “rare and invisible cultural icons” to support the professionals·the·s in the world of the show in the face of the financial crisis on the Covid-19, and to support the fight against racial inequalities : Related Post: HBO Max will be launched at the end of may in the United States

“As a company owned 100% of the people racialized, VaultWorks is fully dedicated to the causes related to racial justice and equality. Also, we can affirm, without reservation, ‘Black Life Matters’ and to declare that the shadow of the suprémacisme white systemic, which has deprived many people of the light of hope, must be suppressed. To be silent is to be complicit, and our partner photographers and we commit to take action.”

The prices vary according to size selected. A small format (20 x 25 cm) cost 100 dollars, and the larger format (50 x 63 cm) is equivalent to 1 000 dollars.

$ 50,000 against hunger

On the other side of the Atlantic, aCurator has raised over $ 50,000 through the sale of prints also related to the world of music. Prints (20 x 25 cm) were all set at a price of $ 150. The entire sum was donated to god’s Love We Deliver, an organization that provides food to the needy, and all the more vulnerable by the pandemic of the Covid-19.