Amy Winehouse’s film will faithfully reflect the life of the artist

According to the actress’s father, it will be a “lovely movie” that is very close to what the deceased artist was in 2011.

Mitch Winehouse, the father of the late singer Amy Winehouse, revealed that a new film about the artist’s life could be released next year.

The 69-year-old suggested that the new project will be a more faithful portrait of the singer than Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary ‘Amy’, which he claimed showed a ‘completely misleading’ version of him and his daughter.

He told The Sun, “We have a lovely movie, a lovely Broadway show coming up, and this is how we are going to recover, portraying Amy as she was.”

Mitch revealed that a script is already being written: “For the movie, we went beyond the talks, we are in the script stage. The film will be a biographical film, ”he explains.

Mitch hinted that he would be involved in all aspects of the project, including casting the actress to play his daughter.

“The cast will be, and I choose, with recommendations from the producer, who is a star-maker. We are going to get an unknown actress, preferably a Jewish girl from North or East London who looks a bit like Amy and talks like Amy… ”, he commented.

Amy Winehouse died at the age of 27 in July 2011, after consuming an inordinate amount of alcohol. The autopsy revealed that he had no trace of drugs in his body, but 4.16 grams of alcohol, per liter of blood, when the limit before alcoholic coma is 3.5.