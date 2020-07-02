An action movie amazing dominates Netflix today – JAPANFM

Although it probably won’t be very long, given that over 70 new titles that have arrived, an action movie, surprisingly has dominated Netflix the day of today.

Surrounded by classics such as 365 Dni, The Nut Job and A despicable me in the list of top 10 movies is The extraction ofthe movie starring Bruce Willis is currently the ninth photo of the most popular on Netflix. And yes, we said Bruce Willis. Not Chris Hemsworth.

While The extraction of it is a title that immediately evokes the massive success with the star of the MCU, which fell a couple of months ago, in reality, is another film completely. On the contrary, is starring Bruce Willis and is released in the year 2015. And unlike the movie Hemsworth, is a matter entirely forgettable.

With a scant 6% on rotten tomatoes, 2015 The extraction of go to a field agent for the CIA retirement captured by the terrorists, his son is in charge of the rescue. It is a plot generic and the film itself is rarely, if ever, but mediocre in all levels. In fact, the critic of the Toronto Sun has a good summary when the critic Liz Braun wrote: it is an exceptional film that cannot be saved by Bruce Willis, killing all the bad guys.

So how did this error was found to be so popular in Netflix the day of today? Well, you can do two things to the chalk. One is that you have to imagine that at least some people have returned thinking it was the other The extraction ofonly to realize that this was not a time that they had reached a decent. That, and the fact that until today, there has not been a lot of new content-sensitive in the platform, it is probably this that has allowed this film to find a sudden surge of popularity. Although this is not the one that’s probably going to last a very long time.