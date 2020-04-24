an actor in the movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger announced a suite !

You want a new dose of John Matrix ? ThatArnold Schwarzenegger comes out of the lattice, the cigar, the tree trunks and the heavy artillery ?

For years, the rumor of a Commando 2 was dragged by here and there. But during an interview, Vernon Wellsthe terrible captain Bennett, reveals that a prequel to Commando was actually a time in preparation.

“Someone in the community told me there has already been a few times that they were thinking to make another Commando“comments on Vernon Wells in the magazine Forbes. “I thought he meant reboot. So, I said to myself : “They do not have the right to remake Commando. This is a classic. It’s so kitsch”. And then I understood that they had not planned to reboot, but produce a result and put me in it. Ca it would work.”

“The idea was to do a follow-up to the origins of our relationship (with Arnold), to understand how I became the bad guy and how the Matrix, the character of Arnie was the good guy. Rumors abound about a sequel to Commando, but it was interesting to learn that someone thought of it seriously. And then there was nothing to say, which Bennett is really dead. Maybe it is not.”

A Commando 2 over 35 years after the original with a Arnold Schwarzenegger age 72 years and a Vernon Wells 74-year-old ? This seems a little complicated today even with the young actors to embody them when they were military. Too bad…

In his interview with ForbesVernon Wells (unforgettable in Mad Max 2) recalls his encounter “complicated“with Arnold in which he confides that they have never heard before shooting well (despite Conan and Terminator).

“I was not the choice of origin for Commando. Director Mark L Lester wanted someone else… I was back home in Australia, I accepted a job as a DJ when one morning back in the evening, one of my friends waiting for me outside my door with a message from Joel (Silver producer) that asks me to call him in faster. I was knackered but as my friend insists, I call. Joel told me that a plane ticket to my name waiting for me at the airport.



He explains to me that this has not worked with the actor intended for Commando (it was Wings Hauser, saw after in the Fires of love, Beverly Hills). When I arrived in the United States, it sends me directly to the build-up for my costume, I sleep barely a few hours, and filming starts the next day”.

I arrived on the plateau, I’m exhausted and have no energy, I look tired. Arnold Schwarzenegger looks at me and says to Joel that he does not think that this will work and that he finds that I look like a mac (Captain Bennett has a look of Freddie Mercury on steroids). We start our first scene together. This is the one where Arnold is chained to a table, and where I have to say that I am going to cut her throat.

Once the scene is finished, the producer undertakes to Arnold and asks him what he thought. Arnold looks at me and says : “Never, but never you give him a knife”. I was accepted ! Since we became very good friends“.

Product for $ 9 million, Commando by harvest, nearly 60 million in the world. Nobody expected a success also important.

If you know all the course of Schwarzy, Vernon Wells has been seen in the following A creature dream of John Hughes, The Inner Adventure Joe Dante, Fortress Stuart Gordon with Christopher Lambert or the TV series Power Rangers and the Looney Tunes to take action of Joe Dante.

But for many, the australian will stay ad vitam eternam Bennett from Commando and Wez from Mad Max 2.