an actor is poking fun at a passage in the space

The saga of “Fast and Furious” became a benchmark in the cinema of action by the permanent higher offer of its waterfalls. A lot of things that have been done from the start, how to continue to raise the level ? The space could be a playground of atypical forms of…

Fast and Furious to : address of space ?

In a moment of action in the film is in a dynamic of one-upmanship, the saga Fast and Furious must take to his rank. The ninth episode, which has been postponed to the March 31, 2021 due to the health care crisis, is still expected to provide us with what we like. The scenario is not yet clearly revealed, it should relate to Mia (the sister of Dom and the wife of Brian), as well as your child. The family F&F will be almost complete, with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will not be there, but it was good I hope to see you again for episode 10. In the meantime, Fast & Furious 9 we can propel you into space ! During a passage in The Jess Cagle Show, Ludacris can only admit that the next episode was going to take us to the space. When the topic arrives in the discussion, the actor replied :

You just said something very important. I’m going to say that you have the intuition, because you just said something that is true, but I’m not going to tell you what.

The space, really ?

Taking into account the time of the intervention, all indications are that he wants to actually talk about the space. We imagine that, if this is the case, the secret must be preserved at all costs in order to create the surprise in the output. In the trailer Fast and Furious 9nothing has gone in this direction, but this is not the first time the subject is mentioned. Screenwriter Chris Morgan has already answered several times (2017, in 2019questions of the class, admitting that the idea was not to pull. But how to achieve such a feat without looking ridiculous ? Remaining somewhat consistent with the saga, the evil Cypher could be the development of a plan that contains a satellite or something in orbit. After that, there is nothing that says that a hero is put in a holding cosmonaut to venture into space. This can be a first step to the tenth episode – which should normally be the last in the series – it climbs up a notch in the stake and develops as it should this playing field denies that is the space. One has the right to dream, no ?