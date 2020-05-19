an actress known wanted at any price the charm !

On Monday 20 April, on the occasion of a live Instagram organized during the confinement, the famous author-american composer Kenneth Edmonds, better known under the name of Babyfacehas done the things amazing about her deceased friend Mickael Jackson. The producer has revealed that the undisputed king of pop had made an application of any particular, at the beginning of the 1990s.

“One time Michael called me. He said to me : ‘Babyface’. I said : ‘Yes ?’. He said : ‘do you Know who is Halle Berry ? Do you know Halle Berry ?’

“One time Michael called me. He said to me : ‘Babyface’. I said : ‘Yes ?’. He said : ‘do you Know who is Halle Berry ? Do you know Halle Berry ?’. I said : ‘Yes, I know Halle Berry’. He said : ‘Can you make me a service ? I want you to call because I want to take her to appointments’. I said : ‘What ?’. He said : ‘Call it, I want to take her to appointments’ “, so did know Kenneth Edmonds, Teddy Riley, another great american composer whom he is close.

“So I contacted his agent, because I didn’t have the number Halle Berry. I’ve called, I’ve sent a message to his manager. He said ‘What ?’. I said : ‘Yes, he wants to take her to appointments’. And then I waited for news of Halle, and I can’t tell you exactly what Halle has said, but I imagine it was probably something like that,” told Babyface, before launching a recording of Halle Berry from the movie Boomerang, when the sublime actress exclaims : “What know you of love ? What do you know of love ? “

Michael Jackson and Halle Berry : a meeting which finally took place in 2002

The actress Halle Berry, whose talent and incredible beauty were revealed in the early 1990s with her roles in several anthology films, such as Jungle Fever Spike Lee, preferred to decline the invitation of Michael Jackson. The actress, fabulous James Bond Girl in Die another day, alongside Pierce Brosman, has, however, met the king of pop in other circumstances.

In 2002, in Berlin, Michael Jackson and Halle Berry met on the carpet of the Bambi Awardsin a ceremony in germany which reward performance art. A moment immortalized by photographers on the scene, excited to be able to take a photo of it the two international stars who had then took up the pose, set.

Michael Jackson : biography express