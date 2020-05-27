An actress of Pretty Little Liars pregnant with her first child, the unexpected announcement

While Ashley Benson posed a nude on Instagram, and caused hysteria from fans, one of his co-stars of the series Pretty Little Liars announced a happy news on his account Instagram. It is Sasha Pieterse, who performed the role of Alison DiLaurentis. Married for battery two years ago with the stunt man, Hudson Sheaffer, the young 24 year old woman wished to point out to its subscribers in this may 27, 2020, she is expecting a child with his companion for the month of October 2020. An announcement is totally unexpected that she accompanied an adorable photo and a long caption which says a lot about what she feels.

“We are so excited to share our sweet news with you all” she started before adding : “We will welcome a precious little human in October ! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy that day when our lives were changed forever (the first time). Motherhood is officially my favorite role ! “. And if the actress has not revealed the sex of her baby, she wished to address a few words to her husband : “Hudson Sheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my rock, unshakeable, and my safe place (…) I love every part of you with every part of me, and I will continue to love who you are and who you become, especially as we enter this new chapter. Happy birthday baby !”. So that you know whether Troian Bellisario was on the outs with her co-stars on the set of the series Pretty Little Liars, Sasha Pieterse should quickly receive tons of messages of congratulations from her friends.