an actress of the saga is pregnant with their third child (PHOTO)

Little old for fans of the Harry Potter saga : the books of the roses are linked to the ancient wizards of Hogwarts and other Slytherin. Last month, we learned that Rupert Grint, aka Ron Weasley, became a dad for the first time. In fact, his partner, actress Georgia Groome, gave birth to a little girl whose name was not revealed. This happy event, a month after the couple has finalized the pregnancy of the young woman of 28 years. But, then, that this birth could give ideas to Daniel Radcliffe, an actress of the saga prepares to welcome her third child, nothing less than that ! Of course, there is Emma Watson, who has found the love recently in the person of Leo Alexander Robinson, a contractor with the california, 30 years of age. Or Evanna Lynch, the interpreter of Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter and the order of the Phoenix. Then we are talking about ?

The girlfriend of Ron Weasley

It is, in fact, the british actress Jessie Cave who, in the saga, played Lavender Brown, the girlfriend of Ron Weasley. Is the young woman of 33 years announced the good news in your account of Instagram. In a nod to the song of Britney Spears, Oops I did it again, she posted an adorable photo of her baby bump and, therefore, this sentence: “Oops, I have returned.” This child will be the third fruit of the love of Jessie Cave with Alfie Brown, a comedian of the british, after his son Donnie

