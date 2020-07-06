An aircraft of the armed Forces must return to the country by the sars coronavirus | COVID-19 | The Tribune

Ornot a spokesperson for the ministry of Defence, Jessica Lamirande, has indicated that the device Polaris, carrying approximately 70 military and members of the crew had left the 2 of July, the canadian Forces base in Trenton, Ontario. All the occupants had been placed two weeks in quarantine.

All military personnel deployed on missions abroad, you must submit to measures of quarantine to make sure that you do not wear the COVID-19 in another country, or not to contaminate the unit.

Despite these precautions, the plane was forced to make an about-face during flight, after the military had learned that a person of the base of the Trenton, which had come in contact with the plane and the passengers has been declared positive for the disease.

The people on board the aircraft which are now subject to 14 days of isolation before returning to their mission. Mrs. Lamirande, said that the delay would not have a major impact on Canada’s mission in Latvia.

Currently, canada supplies approximately 540 soldiers in a battle group from the NATO in Latvia, the main task of which is to discourage the activity of the Russian forces in the east of Europe.