an album entitled God’s Country in preparation ? [Vidéo]

Yeezy is preparing for us-there a surprise sweet ? All the fans hope that the information given by Arthur Jafa is confirmed, because one discovers a new single next week…



And if the next album of Kanye West arrived more quickly than expected ? In a live between the face of fashion, Michele Lamy, and the director/cinematographer Arthur Jafa, this last was delivered some clues about the music news of the rapper billionaire. While we expected a Jesus is King II in collaboration with Dr. Dr. as some info had hinted, the latest news is of a different order of magnitude. The plans of Kanye, would they have changed ?

TO READ ALSO: Kanye West is officially a billionaire !

God’s Country, title of the next project ?

Arthur Jafa, one of the close collaborators of the artist, has unveiled the name of the album on which would work Kanye, announcing at the same time that he was working on a video of the 1st preview of this album. “It comes from his new album. It is called God’s Country and this will probably be the 1st single from this project. I don’t know if I’m supposed to talk about it or not, maybe I said too much,” discloses-t-he in spite of everything. If we are to believe the artist, a new single will be released very soon. “I don’t know when the album will arrive, but the single might be unveiled next week. Maybe. Nothing of course, this is not definitive,” he adds. It could delight of this news, but knowing the reputation of the husband of Kim Kardashian, we can expect everything. On several occasions, he changed his plans, changing them regularly album names and release dates. What remains to be seen if God’s Country replaces the expected Jesus is King II or if the project is totally new.

6 years of marriage

Parents of 4 children, the couple Kim Kardashian/Kanye West would have lived a containment rather cold. Since the early forties, disputes have erupted several rumors indicated that the wealthy influenceuse reproached her husband not to support it in the education of its children. This has not prevented Kim Kardashian celebrated her 6 years of marriage with Kanye West ! It has, to do this, posted 2 pictures where the couple holds together, happy, with legend “6 years passed, we still have an eternity. Until the end”. She has posted also a story where she remembered the wonderful moments of the wedding. The mother of Kim, Kris Jenner, also posted a few pictures on her profile Instagram to celebrate the couple…