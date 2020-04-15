an allegory on the containment of 2020 ?

Be located in an area outside of time, being in a small space and isolated from the outside world and others. Live so long time without any contact… It can make one think of the confinement experienced by the French and many others in the beginning of the year 2020…

Except that in this story, Jim Preston (interpreted talentueusement by Chris Pratt) has the consciousness of having to live 90 years in a spaceship, the Starship Avalonbecause by mistake he woke up too early from his artificial sleep supposed to last for 120 years, and is supposed to allow it to reach Homestead II, the planet that will be colonized, and where it was to start a new life. Life on the ship is comfortable, the food is not uncommon. There are sports and dance games, ” virtual “, and even a large swimming pool with a view of the galaxy.

Nevertheless, the negative point is the isolation and loneliness. In fact, the only contact of the main character is an android robot that is a bartender and server, Arthur, played by Michael Sheen, credible robot searching for his humanity. This is hopeless. Chris pushed the hair, the beard, begins to drink, verging on madness, and even suicide… Until…

PASSENGERS, film 2016 made by Morten Tyldumand based on a story by Philip K. Dick (The Trip frozen), is a film about a love story. The main character, Jim, falls madly in love with Aurora Lane (played sublimely by Jennifer Lawrence), a young woman, blonde, beautiful, bubbly, sleeping in his capsule of hibernation in a room with the other 5000 passengers and 258 crew members, waiting to wake up 90 years later on the new planet. He sees it as the Sleeping beauty, comes to look more and more often, viewing of audiovisual materials in which it tells itself. He became passionate about developing an obsession. She is a writer and journalist. Unlike most travelers who “migrate” to Homestead II to begin a new life, she wants to go there only for a trip to him to document this experience before going back to the Earth. His smile is devastating, her eyes are angelic.

Chris, himself, makes a decision evil. He decides to leave this modern princess of his artificial sleep, even if he has not the means of the plunge for the 90 years remaining. He wakes her up to prevent himself from falling into the madness, to find an ” other “, a person, or even more if his secret fantasies come true. But in the sacrificing. The kiss of prince charming became deadly.

To the difference of the persons confined in 2020 that do not have all of the garden, Jim and Aurora as gardens in the interstellar space. They can take walks, dressed in an array of cosmonaut, a real space suit. Magical Moments in the film where one “steals” without any attachment, in a place made of infinity, in reflection of the finitude of man. Space-time is suspended. We are witnessing the poetic beauty of the science-fiction pacific, free from violence and terror.

One day, they begin to love. A simple love, pure. But when Aurora discovers that Jim has manipulated his destiny, has played to the gods-omnipotent, his reaction of rage do not wait. Will they be able to love again, despite the ultimate betrayal of Jim ? Aurora will she forgive the loved one you have created for her a life as a recluse on a spaceship, and this until the end of his days ?

Let’s not forget the character of Gus Mancuso, chief of the watch, which is also wake up from his artificial sleep played brilliantly by Laurence Fishburne of Experts Miami and Experts Manhattan.

Philosophical fairy tale, setting an abyss of our current history ? What a lesson to be learned ?

On the one hand, happiness can be found in the simple things, for example in the contemplation of what surrounds us, that this is the universe as a whole, or the people and objects of our apartment. It may also be found in the fact that to successfully grow a bit of vegetation in this spaceship. The living… which brings us back to the living.

The human being is a social being, as we are reminded by Emmanuel Levinas in Otherwise than being, or beyond essence (Paperback, 1974) : “A human being, it means living as if one were not a being among beings “. It is a life contained in a spaceship in the film PASSENGERS or in its flag because of the sars Coronavirus. The human has a need to ” contacts “, of the gaze of others, her smile, of linguistic exchanges also.

In the containment of 2020, we have the phone and the new technologies that make it possible for those who are alone. The humor and the many jokes shared wake up on a daily basis in our humanity. We need love too. Touch the be loved, to feel his skin, his breath. The more difficult it is to be deprived of certain freedoms, but unlike Jim and Aurora, this situation will not last 90 years !

So we think of our two cowboys, space, and love, and try if it is not to minimize the discomfort, of ” positivity “. And look, once more, PASSENGERS for a long journey towards the infinite.

Lillian BOUKHORS-BOROCZ