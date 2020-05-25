An alternative scene of Avengers: Infinity War reveals Doctor Strange armor of Iron Man

Doctor Strange has worn the armor of Iron Man during the filming of an alternative scene of Avengers : Infinity War. The screenwriters of the blockbuster Marvel come to unveil the photograph of the scene taken from behind the scenes.

Credit : Marvel Entertainment

We regularly discover new scenes, alternative to the blockbusters of the Marvel. The most recent being the death scene of Black Widow in Avengers : Endgame (2019). There was also an alternative version where Thor had to face a creature to retrieve the axe Stormbreaker. Today, it is the previous episode Avengers : Infinity War (2018), we are interested in. We already know since a few months a cut scene where the Guardians of the Galaxy are saved by Spider-Man. Two years after the release of the blockbuster, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely continue to regale the fans of Marvel. At the same time, a film that harvest two billion dollars in revenue do not weaken in so little time and always arouses much interest.

An alternative scene at the time of the rescue of Doctor Strange

The alternative scene unveiled by the writers has, therefore, been turned during the rescue of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). It is trapped aboard the spaceship of Ebony Maw, the minion of Thanos. These are the two super-heroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) who came to his rescue.

On the occasion of the event “QuarantineWatchParty” organized by our colleagues from ComicBook on Twitter, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have taken the reins of their Twitter account. In addition to revealing anecdotes, original aboutAvengers : Infinity War and to answer the questions of internet users, they have stated that there was” other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and longeus) to be preserved. But still, one can dream… “.

The picture of a camera behind the scenes accompanying this tweet. You can clearly see Benedict Cumberbatch have put on the armor of Robert Downey Jr., alias Iron Man. They both stand in front of a green background probably used to recreate the ship of Ebony Maw. As is often the case, the alternative scene would not therefore have been kept for not extending the movie already long two hours and forty minutes.

Source : ComicBook