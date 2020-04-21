an alternative version of the scene’s flagship Black Widow has just been unveiled

— © Avengers Endgame / The Walt Disney Company – Marvel Entertainment

A year after the release ofAvengers Endgame on our screens, an alternative scene emerged on the social networks. This last highlights the sad fate of the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

In the last film of the saga of the Avengers, many characters have gone in trying to save humanity in the face of Thanos. This is the case of Black Widow who sacrifices herself after a fight in the face of Eye-of-Hawk. In fact, a sacrifice was necessary to retrieve the stone of infinity on Vormir. However, in the cut scene available below, the two Avengers are coast to coast, fleeing the troops of Thanos.

Anyway, Natasha Romanoffs would still have had a late heroic, since it saves Eye-of-Falcon, before being severely wounded under the enemy’s fire. Seeing his end to arrive, she decides to throw herself into the void to retrieve the stone of the soul. Considered to be less moving and too focused on the action, the brothers Russo have preferred the version as we know it.

Originally, the writers had the idea of sacrificing Eye-of-Hawk. The latter would have made this sad choice to save his family. However, many disagreements are born in the face of this alternative. The writers were accused of stealing the moment of glory of the Black Widow. It is reminded that a film on the character of the black Widow, released in November 2020 !

What do you think of this alternative scene ?