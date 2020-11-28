AN ARIANA GRANDE FAN FOUND ALL THE HIDDEN REFERENCES TO MAC MILLER IN THE ALBUM “POSITIONS”

Sup name is Maralee Bell, on Tik Tok you can find her as @maraleebell and she is a super fan of Ariana Grande. This girl has made two videos in which she explains which are – in her opinion – the hidden references to Mac Miller scattered by the singer throughout the entire album “Positions”.

Maralee focuses on the title track of the album, which opens with the phrase “Heaven sent you to me” – “Heaven sent you to me” – sung by Ari with what seems to be the sound of crickets in the background. English “Crickets”, as the title of a song by the late rapper and ex-boyfriend of the pop star.

Maralee continues also quoting “Just Like Magic”, the fourth track of “Positions”, where there is the verse “Take my pen and write some love letters to Heaven”, translated into Italian “I take my pen and write love letters to Paradise”.

We do not know if those of Maralee are only suppositions or if there is a grain of truth, what is certain is that in the heart of Ariana Grande Mac Miller has a special place. The pop star has always remembered him in songs (one above all “Thank U, Next”), interviews, and public occasions, such as when at Coachella he wore a Pittsburgh Steelers sweatshirt, the football team from Mac’s hometown of which he was a diehard fan.