An ephemeral museum in honor of Britney Spears

Good news for fans of Britney Spears. Now they can relive his music videos, iconic in a ephemeral museum : The Area. On the other hand he will have to go to Los Angeles to live this experience.

Britney Spears has agreed to the creators Jeff Delson and Shannon Ramirez to achieve this museum. The woman 38-year-old has even provided some of his costumes clips. We thus find his orange jumpsuit clip Till the World Ends. Also the dress she wore 11 years in the tv show of the 80’s, Star Search.

The exhibition takes visitors on rides with trinkets on the theme of Britney Spears in the air and all around through the aftershocks of his sets of music videos. Fans can enter in a class room of high school, the hallways filled with lockers and a room of basketball.

The Britney Spears Experience open until 26 April

A set of aircraft allows fans to enter the world of Toxic in strutting in the alley. They can wear a hat of a flight attendant pushing a trolley of drinks to look like Britney.

The room on the theme of the circus has a huge sink of balls, while all on the theme of space is a tribute to the famous clip Oops! … I Did It Again. There’s even an astronaut, similar to the lovers of Britney in the video.

Another room is a nod to the clip I’m a Slave 4 U, where visitors can pose with a fake python on a background of tropical forest. There are also individual sets based on the clips Strong’s, Me Against the Music and Blackout.

The museum The Area : The Britney Spears Experience is now open until April 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.