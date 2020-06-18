An epic confrontation in the style of the Civil War to the last chapter ?

Fast and Furious 10, the last chapter of the saga seems to reserve a huge surprise for the fans. Two families could compete as to the clan of the Captain America and Iron Man in the Civil War.

While the output of the ninth installment of the saga has been extended to April 2021, the rumors are well underway for Fast and Furious 10. There is No doubt that the franchise will be cleat to put on a show for the fans. This fact is going to be the conclusion of years of car chases awesome and the action scenes are explosive. Suffice it to say that the writers have an interest to put in the package. Of your hand, the discussions among the fans are at their peak in the canvas. A theory, in particular, stands out from the bunch : an epic clash between the clan Toretto and Shaw.

A small reminder of the facts, a consequence of the wounds inflicted on his brother, Owen, Deckard Shaw had tried to remove it, Have Played in Tokyo Drift. This last is, fortunately, alive and well in the life. He will be back in the ninth game. In Fast and Furious, 10, seems to have only one idea in mind : revenge. For his part, Luke Hobbs will come to the aid of his partner in the spin-off of the saga. As for Dom’, will take the part of his family. This seems to recall the confrontation between Captain America and Iron Man in the Civil War. Each clan will also be new members who will strengthen the ranks.

Apart from all familiar faces from the sagaJason Momoa could slip into the skin of the brother of Hobbs. In Fast and Furious 10, the Shaw family will be complete : Hattie, Owen, and his mother Magdalena. As for the clan Toretto, Brian O’conner, will also return thanks to the magic of technology. To top it all off, the last panel may well have place in the space, which is to beat the maximum of the fans.